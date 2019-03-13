Samsung launches new UHD TVs in India, starting at Rs 41,990

Samsung launched their new range of ultra high definition (UHD) TVs, which have six key features, according to the company. The Samsung UHD TVs come with live cast, tune station, screen mirroring, option for gaming, 4K resolution and 60,000 plus titles. The company has combined all these features and termed these as ‘Super6’ features.

The TVs come in three different sizes, starting from the 43-inch variant which is priced at Rs 41,990, a 50-inch variant which will cost Rs 51,990, and a 55-inch variant at Rs 61,990. All these TVs will be sold only through online channels – Samsung Shop, Flipkart and Amazon India.

“The new range of UHD TV line-up meets the growing expectations of our consumers by providing a 4K UHD TV with host of smart features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Smart Convergence and Lag Free Gaming. These beautifully designed TVs are also equipped to meet the changing content consumption needs, in sync with their lifestyle demands,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Online Business of Samsung India said in a press statement.

The new UHD TV range provides images in 4K resolution which has four times more pixels than a full high definition (FHD) TV. The TVs are integrated with Smart TV ecosystem.

Other smart features such as tune station can turn the TV into a virtual music system, screen mirroring feature allows the users to mirror the content from their smartphones to the TV. The live cast feature would allow the users to broadcast anything live from any location on the TV using their smartphones, the company said.

The company is also offering 60,000 plus titles, through which it claims to offer national as well as international content as per choices of the user.