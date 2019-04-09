Samsung launches new Smart TV range in India, price starts at Rs 24,900

Samsung has announced a new range of Smart TVs in India with sizes ranging from 32-inches to 82-inches. The new range is currently available at all Samsung Smart Plazas and leading consumer electronic stores across the country.

The 32-inch variants will be available from Rs 24,900 to Rs 30,900, 43-inch variants will be available from Rs 46,900 to Rs 65,500. The 49-inch and 50-inch variants will be available at Rs 73,500 to Rs 1,02,900, whereas, 55-inch and above variants will be priced north of Rs 1,02,900.

Samsung’s new Smart TVs have been launched under the company’s ‘Unbox Magic’ series and come with features like Home Cloud, Live Cast and Two-Way sharing. Under the ‘Unbox Magic’ series, Samsung has designed multiple features for these televisions under the ‘Make for India’ initiative which the company states will help Indian consumers better interact with their television and other smart devices.

This new range of Smart TVs from Samsung in terms of resolution sport High Definition panels with Ultra Pix technology on the base variant to Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K panels on the flagship variant.

The Home Cloud feature allows users to transform their Smart TV into a virtual cloud machine. This feature will pull all the pictures and videos from your smartphone wirelessly and back them up on to a password protected USB drive that is connected to the TV.

The Live Cast feature will allow users to stream videos and photos from anywhere to their Smart TV over the internet. The Two-Way sharing feature will allow users to share content between their TV and smartphone wirelessly without an internet connection.

Other features include the Samsung Smart Hub which curates all your content from live TV, apps and other sources. Another feature is that the users can transform their Smart TV into a personal computer, with multi-layered Knox security and access to Microsoft Office 365. Lastly, users can also transform their TV into a virtual music system.