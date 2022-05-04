Samsung launches Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 vacuum cleaners in India

Samsung has announced the launch of a new range of Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners: the Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90. They generate up to 200W of suction power. The vacuum cleaners will be available on Samsung’s online store starting May 4 and will soon be available on Flipkart as well. The prices range from Rs 36,990 to Rs 52,990.

The range comes with a Jet Cyclone system which features nine cyclones with 27 air inlets that trap fine dust particles. According to Samsung, appliances in the Jet range have a “Multi-layered Filtration System,” which traps 99.999 per cent of fine dust particles and allergens, as certified by the British Allergy Foundation & SLG Pruf & Zertifizierungs.

Samsung claims that the vacuum cleaners have batteries that can provide suction for up to an hour of usage. The integrated digital display will show the devices’ status including charge levels and brush types. They run on a Digital Inverter Motor that optimises airflow with ultrasonically welded blades for higher efficiencies.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Speccing up to take on the flagships

They also feature a Washable Dustbin and One Click Detachable Brush drum which is aimed at allowing a hassle-free cleaning and washing experience. Users can simply tip out the dust and wash all the separate parts when they want to clean the device. The internal rotating drum locaated on the head of the vacuum cleaner is also detachable with just a single click, allowing it to be washed separately.

The Samsung Jet’s 2-in-1 charger can be used to store and charge the devices. The Jet 70 and Jet 75 can also come with a wall-mounting accesory. The Jet 90 comes with a ‘Z Station’ that allows users to place, park and charge their vacuum cleaner anywhere. The Z Station can charge up to two batteries at once in just 3.5 hours and the Jet 90 runs for up to one hour. The Het 70 weighs 1.48 kg and the Jet 75 weighs 1.66kg while the Jet 90 weighs 1.89kg.