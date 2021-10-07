Samsung launches IntensiveWash Dishwasher range in India: Price, features

Samsung has announced the launch of its next-generation Dishwashers in India. The dishwashers come in Stainless Steel Silver and White color options with four variants and a starting price of Rs 39,500. Consumers will be able to purchase the dishwashers via Samsung’s official online store.

The dishwashers are said to have been designed to clean Indian utensils. The appliance comes with 13 place Settings to accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle. The dishwashers come with a Triple Rinse feature as well, which makes use of three rinse cycles for improved cleaning.

The dishwashers also come with an AutoRelease Drying feature, that allows the dishwasher door to automatically open to allow steam to escape, for faster and better drying results

“Maintaining high standards of hygiene, especially in the kitchen is very important for every Indian household. Our new range of Dishwashers for India has been designed to offer ultimate hygiene, while also being energy and water-efficient,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said while commenting on the launch of the dishwashers.

The dishwashers come with an IntensiveWash feature that helps in cleaning heavily soiled utensils. The feature is also said to wash utensils at a temperature of 70-degrees celsius with its Triple Rinse feature. The dishwashers come with an AutoRelease Door feature which automatically opens at the end of a cycle.

The new range has an LED display, which can be accessed to monitor and control the operations on the dishwashers.

Additionally, the dishwasher comes with a smart Leakage sensor that immediately stops the cycle, drains the water, and shows an error message if any leakage is detected. Samsung said that its next-generation dishwashers are powered by insulation technology, which helps in reducing noise while washing.