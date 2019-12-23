Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active2 4G variant in India for Rs 35,990

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with a 44mm steel dial and costs Rs 35,990. The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with a 44mm steel dial and costs Rs 35,990.

Samsung today announced the expansion of its 4G smartwatch portfolio in India with the launch of the 4G variant of Galaxy Watch Active2. The device is priced at Rs 35,990 and available across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with a 44mm steel dial and available in three colour options– Silver, Black, and Gold. The solid stainless-steel case is paired with a leather band. The Watch Active2 features a Super AMOLED display that comes with a touch bezel.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes equipped with sensors that track up to 39 distinct activities with auto-tracking for popular activities such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, Elliptical Trainer, dynamic workouts and swimming. It also features a ‘Running Coach’ that provides access to seven different running programs and lets users monitor their running pace in real-time.

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G also offers user insights and maps stress levels as well. It provides access to guided meditation programs through an integration with a sleep and meditation app– Calm.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G support e-sim connectivity allowing the users to make and take calls from the watch itself. Users can access social media apps on the watch for not only reading posts or watching videos but also for sharing posts. The Galaxy Watch Active2 also supports Spotify to stream music and podcasts on the app.

Samsung says that Galaxy Watch Active2 4G will be supported by telecom operators like Airtel and Jio. It also connects to a user’s phone to allow taking photos, start recording a video, preview video clips, switch between front and rear lenses, and more.

Earlier this year, Samsung had announced the launch of Galaxy Watch 4G, the company’s first 4G smartwatch in India. The Galaxy Watch 4G comes in both 46mm and 42mm variants and priced at Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,490 respectively.

