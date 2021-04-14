Samsung launches 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV models in India, price starts from Rs 99,990

Samsung has launched new 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV models. The latest Neo QLED TVs come with three major technologies, including Samsung’s new Neo Quantum processor, Quantum Mini LEDs, and Quantum Matrix tech. Read on to know more about the new Samsung products.

Samsung 2021 Neo QLED price in India, sale offers and more

Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models – QN800A (75-inch and 65-inch) and QN900A (85-inch). The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up will also be offered in two models – QN85A (75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch) and QN90A (85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch).

Samsung hasn’t revealed the price of all the models. The new Neo QLED TV range comes with a starting price of Rs 99,990. Interested buyers will be able to check out the TV at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Those who are pre-booking Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, and cashback of up to Rs 20,000. The offers will be available between April 15 to April 18, via Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. From April 19, the same pre-booking offers will also be visible on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores.

Samsung is also offering a 2-year warranty on all panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Specifications, features

The newly launched 2021 Neo QLED TV models are powered by the company’s Neo Quantum processor, which is said to leverage up to 16 different neural network models to enhance picture quality to 4K and 8K regardless of the input quality. The TVs support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung says the new Quantum Mini LEDs help offer deeper blacks and eliminates any potential blooming, while also providing an enhanced contrast ratio. The new TVs feature Quantum Matrix technology, which provides a 12-bit gradation level for a more realistic image.

The presence of the new display technologies on the 2021 Neo QLED TVs not only helps offer better picture quality, but also offers bezel-less design to users. The TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound Pro, which Samsung says can help produce dynamic sound corresponding to the movement of objects on the screen.

The televisions come with Freesync Premium Pro support for both PC and console games, which is said to offer a great HDR gaming experience. They even come with Samsung’s new Game Bar, which can be used to access Super Ultrawide Gameview. It basically brings ultra-wide aspect ratios, which one will only find on gaming monitors.

The latest Neo QLED TVs come preloaded with Samsung Health and Super Ultrawide GameView features as well. One can also connect the TVs with a PC or with a compatible phone to enable working and learning from home. There is also a Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature, which promises to offer minimised blur and enhanced motion clarity when watching all the fast-moving action on the TV.