With FIFA World Cup season on, Samsung brings 2018 QLED, UHD and ‘Concert’ TV series to India

Samsung has introduced its 2018 range of QLED, UHD and the ‘Concert’ series in India. Samsung has introduced its 2018 range of QLED, UHD and the ‘Concert’ series in India.

Samsung has introduced its 2018 range of QLED, UHD and the ‘Concert’ series in India. With these offerings, Samsung is providing a ‘Feel the Game’ offer, in support of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, running until July 15, that will allow users to upgrade to large screen and premium TVs.

The Samsung TV lineup under the QLED TV series includes eight models, that range from 55-inches to 75-inches, which come with a near-bezel less display and a metal body design. Starting from Rs 2,45,000, the Samsung QLED TV range will cover flat screen as well as curved screen variants. Users can interact with the QLED TVs hands-free, with voice commands that work via S Voice.

In addition, they also receive the Smart Things app, that enables IoT-based connections with other smart devices. Consumers will be able to sync and share content, send notifications, while also mirroring screen and sound. Moreover, it gets backed by 100 per cent Colour Volume along with HDR10+ compatibility. Samsung’s 2018 QLED TV range also comes with Ambient Mode, that converts the TV into a canvas, which can help users personalise the background, or mimic the pattern of their wall. This can be activated through the hotkey on the TV’s remote.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Bigger battery to revamped camera, what we expect

Samsung 2018 QLED TV series: Price, specifications

Samsung has also introduced six models to its UHD series. The 2018 series of UHD TVs include the 7100 series, the 7470, the 8000, and The Frame. The 2018 Samsung UHD TV range, each having a Slim Matte body, has been priced from Rs 64,900. On the visual front, these TVs are backed by High Dynamic Range, as well as Dynamic Crystal Color technology. Connectivity options on the Samsung 2018 UHD TV series include One Remote Control, Smart Hub and Smart Convergence. Smart Convergence will allow two-way audio streaming between the TV and a smartphone, or the TV and a Bluetooth speaker.

Samsung ‘Concert’ TV series

In addition, Samsung has unveiled the ‘Concert’ series of TVs, which are its Make in India offerings. Available in two distinct variations, Smart Concert and Joy Concert, they offer improved audio performance through hardware and software improvements. Samsung’s ‘Concert’ series comes with four speakers – two at the top, and two at the bottom. Each of these offers sound output of 10W sound output, for 40W of combined surround sound abilities.

In particular, the Smart Concert series features Bluetooth capability, that allows users to pair their smartphones or speakers to the TV. Its advanced customisable UI includes Samsung’s Smart Hub, that lets users access Live TV, and browse content from Jio Cinema, Netflix, and Amazon Prime among others. Both Smart Concert and Joy Concert are available in 32-inch, 43-inch, and 49-inch size options, which have been priced from Rs 27,990.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy X could cost more than Rs 1 lakh: Report

Under Samsung’s ‘Feel the Game’ offer, users will get free Samsung Galaxy S9 models, with 10-year No Screen Burn In warranty on purchasing the 2018 QLED TVs. Shoppers can also win soundbars or speakers, if they buy other select TVs.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd