Samsung Gear S4 could launch as ‘Galaxy Watch’ with WearOS: Report

Samsung Gear S4 may launch as the Galaxy Watch that runs on Google’s WatchOS. According to tipster Ice Universe, the South Korean major is planning to switch from Tizen OS to WearOS for its next-generation smartwatch.

Details are obviously missing at the moment, but the tweet made by Samsung leaker Ice Universe confirms a few features of the smartwatch. For instance, the Galaxy Watch will likely come with a 470mAh battery. It also mentions ‘PLP package’ which is a new type of chip manufacturing process, allowing the company to pack add more hardware inside the smartwatch. The tweet also makes mention of a new “UX interaction”. It could be an indication of a rotating bezel, which has been featured on the previous Gear smartwatches. Ice Universe also reveals that the Galaxy Watch can measure blood pressure, which means Samsung wants to position the upcoming wearable as a fitness device.

We have been hearing that Samsung has plans to adopt Google’s WearOS for its next smartwatch. In May, popular leaker Evan Blass reported that Samsung was testing Gear smartwatches with WearOS. This shouldn’t come as surprise, as the company has previously patented ‘Galaxy’ brand for an upcoming smartwatch. In other words, Ice Universe’s latest tweet seems to corroborate with existing leaks.

About Gear S4 (probably called Galaxy Watch) Based on Android Wear, 470mAh battery, PLP package, it is expected to have new UX interaction and blood pressure measurement. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2018

Samsung has typically opted for TizenOS for its wearable devices, but one of the key issues with the operating system is the lack of developer support. WearOS, on the other hand, has a universal appeal and a lot of developers make apps for the platform. So it makes sense if Samsung plans to launch a WearOS-powered smartwatch in the near future.

Samsung is expected to launch the Gear S4, aka the Galaxy Watch, at IFA 2018, which takes place in Berlin from August 31 to September 5.

