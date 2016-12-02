Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch launching in India in Jan 2017: Report

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic went on sale in South Korea back in October Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic went on sale in South Korea back in October

Unveiled at IFA 2016 in September, Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic went on sale in South Korea back in October. The smartwatches have since been launched in markets like US, Canada, UK and Europe, but there have been no reports of them coming to India until now. According to a SamMobile report, Samsung will be launching the Gear S3 series in India sometime in January 2017.

Samsung Gear S3 series is the successor to Samsung’s Gear S2 smartwatches, and brings forward the same circular design. The Gear S3 series comes with LTE connectivity (for the Gear S3 Frontier), mobile payments, GPS, built-in speakers and come with IP68 water resistance. The smartwatch series also comes with a Speedometer app, altimeter/barometer apps and the S Health app.

Gear S3 series features two watches, the Classic and the Frontier. The Gear S3 Classic with a minimalist design, while the Gear S3 Frontier with a rugged outdoor look, a bigger watch face and brighter bands.

Samsung has included the Always On Display with the watches, which continue to show time rather than automatically fading to black. The rotating bezel gets new features including the ability to accept or reject call. Samsung Gear S3 users will also be able to write on the display and these messages will automatically convert to text.

Both Gear S3 smartwatches feature a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED circular display with a 360 x 360 pixels resolution, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection. The watches are powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor that is running on the Tizen based wearable platform 2.3.1 OS, and feature 768MB RAM and 4GB of on-board storage.

While both watches come with Bluetooth 4.2 and are backed by a 380 mAh battery, the Frontier also gets support for 3G/LTE and weighs 63gms, which heavier than the Classic that weighs 59 gms.

