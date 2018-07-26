Samsung Gear IconX (2018) wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 13,990

Samsung Gear IconX (2018) competes with Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 65t, Bose SoundSport Free, and Sony WF-1000X. Samsung Gear IconX (2018) competes with Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 65t, Bose SoundSport Free, and Sony WF-1000X.

Samsung has launched the all new Gear IconX (2018), its wireless earphones in India. The new Gear IconX earbuds come with 4GB of inbuilt storage, which also doubles as standalone music playback. Samsung is pitching these new earbuds to those people who are active and do not want to deal with wires, which listening to music during their exercise sessions.

Gear IconX is priced at Rs 13,990 and can be purchased through both online and offline channels.

To control the earbuds users will have to make use of touch-based gestures which will allow them to play, pause, skip, and browse music. The earbuds also come with five equaliser preset modes – Bass Bost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble Boost.

Additionally, these new IconX (2018) earbuds also introduce a new Ambient Sound function, which allows users to set the level of ambient sound they want to let in while listening to music.

The new Gear IconX comes with USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on board are accelerometer, proximity sensor, and there is support for the Bixby voice assistant. Additionally, the earbuds also come with activity tracking capabilities.

The Gear IconX (2018) can track daily activities like running and walking. The company claims these pair of wireless earbuds will be able to provide a backup of five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback on a single charge, and the carry case will be able to provide one additional battery charge.

At Rs 13,990, Samsung Gear IconX (2018) competes with Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 65t, Bose SoundSport Free, and Sony WF-1000X. The truly wireless headphone segment has grown exponentially over the past few months, thanks to the success of Apple AirPods.

