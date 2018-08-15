Samsung Galaxy Wearable app launched, supports Galaxy Watch and Android P

Samsung Galaxy Wearable app brings support for Android 9.0 Pie devices. Samsung Galaxy Wearable app brings support for Android 9.0 Pie devices.

Samsung has updated its Gear app to support the newly launched Galaxy Watch as well as Google’s Android P operating system. It has been renamed as Galaxy Wearable. The app previously supported all of the company’s Gear devices, including the Gear S3, Gear Sport, Gear IconX, and many more.

Galaxy Watch is the first smartwatch under the new branding from Samsung, and does not sport the ‘Gear’ name. The new Galaxy Wearable app still supports all of the previously supported devices. Users will have to update the app in order to use the newer features.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the updated app now brings support for Android 9.0 Pie devices as well. The report further states that they tested out the new app on an Essential PH-1 smartphone running Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and the device paired easily with the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch without any app crashes out device disconnections.

It was earlier reported that Gear devices were not working with Android 9 Pie devices with users reporting crashes, and pairing problems.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch alongside the Galaxy Note 9 in New York. The watch runs on the company’s own Tizen OS 4.0 instead of Google’s WearOS. It starts at $329.99 (approximately Rs 22,000) for the 42mm variant of the device and $349.99 (approximately Rs 24,000) for the 46mm variant.

Galaxy Watch sports a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 processor paired with 768MB RAM in the Bluetooth variant, and 1.5GB of RAM in the LTE variant. Both the LTE and Bluetooth variants come with 4GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options include 3G/LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 and later or iOS 9.0 and later. The watch comes with 80 hours of battery life on the bigger variant, while the smaller size version has 45 hours plus battery life.

