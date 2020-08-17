Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live now in India: Price, offers and sale date

Galaxy Watch3 41mm is priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants, respectively. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India. Both these devices were showcased alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

Galaxy Watch3: India price and availability

Galaxy Watch3 41mm is priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants, respectively. The 45mm variant version is priced at Rs 32,990 and Rs 38,990 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants. The 41mm variant will be made available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colour options, whereas, the 45mm variant will be made available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colour options.

Samsung will start selling its Galaxy Watch3 in India on August 27 via retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Customers pre-booking the 4G variant of the watch via Samsung Shop and offline retail stores to August 26 can get the Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 4,990. Customers pre-booking the Bluetooth variant will be eligible for an instant cashback of up to Rs 5,000. This offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 to August 26.

Galaxy Buds Live: India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are priced at Rs 14,990 and will be made available starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. They will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colour options.

Galaxy Watch3: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 sports a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the 41mm variant and a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant. Both the variants come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. It is powered by the company’s own dual-core Exynos 9110 processor paired with a Mali-T720 GPU. They come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The watch also features IP68 water resistance and a MIL-STD-810G compliant design.

The watch runs Samsung’s own Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5. The 41mm variant is backed by a 247mAh battery and the 45mm variant is backed by a 340mAh battery.

Both the LTE variants come with eSIM support for enabling 4G connectivity. Other features include Blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, GPS connectivity, blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in select markets. The device also features a new Trip Detection feature that can allow users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts.

The watch features two buttons on the right side, it also features a physical rotating bezel.

Galaxy Buds Live: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live sport an outer-ear fit design, which the company claims to allow ambient listening while also offering noise cancellation. They come with 12mm drivers with AKG tuning.

To enable active noise cancellation, the earbuds feature three microphones on each bud. The Buds Live feature an IPX2 rating and support the company’s own Bixby voice assistant. It can be connected to your smartphone for customisation using the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS and Galaxy Wearable app for Android.

The buds sport 60mAh battery cells each, whereas, the charging box has a 472mAh battery. The company claims that they can be used up to 8 hours on a single charge alone and for 29 hours of battery life with the charging case.

