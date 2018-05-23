Samsung Galaxy Watch with Google’s WearOS could launch this year: Report

Samsung could be working on a new smartwatch with Google’s WearOS. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation) Samsung could be working on a new smartwatch with Google’s WearOS. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation)

Samsung is apparently working on a smartwatch powered by Google’s WearOS, formerly known as Android Wear. According to a report from IT Home, Samsung Galaxy Watch could arrive in the second-half of the year. The report further claims Samsung wants its next flagship smartwatch to be powered by a Wear OS, simply because its Tizen OS currently struggles with the third-party app support. If the information turns out to be true, the Galaxy Watch might be Samsung’s first WearOS-powered smartwatch.

In 2014, Samsung launched the Gear Live smartwatch and that was its first and last wearable to be powered by Android Wear. Since then, the tech major has completely switched to its TizenOS for the Gear-branded smartwatches. Despite launching several high-profile smartwatches over the past four years, Samsung’s efforts to beat the Apple Watch has been less fruitful.

Also read: Samsung Gear S3 review: More features, but is that enough?

Time and again, we’ve been hearing that Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch may not even be called the Gear S4 – the successor to the Gear S3. Instead, it could simply be called as the Galaxy Watch. Samsung recently trademark applications for “Galaxy Watch’ and “Galaxy Fit” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This suggests the company might be thinking to drop the “Gear” brand for its wearables.

Also read: Apple Watch 3 review: Three months on, I’m wondering if I have really used the best smartwatch well

Samsung could also prove beneficial for Google, which is in the process of reviving its WearOS. The software giant badly needs a reliable hardware partner to back the WearOS and a brand like Samsung would help. There’s little information when Samsung plans to launch a WearOS smartwatch. And if it does, we could see the Galaxy Watch making its global debut at IFA Berlin trade show in September.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd