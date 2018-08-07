Samsung Galaxy Watch to offer 7-day battery life, says report

Samsung Galaxy Watch could be as good as Fitbit smartwatches when it comes to the battery performance. (Image of Gear 3 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Watch could be as good as Fitbit smartwatches when it comes to the battery performance. (Image of Gear 3 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Watch is likely to last 7 days on a single charge, a significant improvement over the Gear S3’s 3-day battery life. According to new details published on Reddit, which come from a source close to a Samsung national trainer, the Galaxy Watch will be as good as Fitbit smartwatches when it comes to the battery performance.

Smartwatches have certainly become the next big thing, but a battery life is still a concern for users. The world’s most popular smartwatch Apple Watch Series 3 could barely last 2 days on a single charge. With 7 days of battery back up, Samsung Galaxy Watch would provide more juice than what the Apple Watch can deliver.

Beyond its battery life, Samsung Galaxy Watch will likely come in two sizes: 46mm and 42mm. It’s being said that the South Korean major has drastically reduced bezels for the bigger real estate. For comparison, Apple Watch is offered in 42mm and 38mm, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch will apparently focus on fitness. The wearable will likely come with 40 workout modes versus 10 modes on the Gear S3. The next-generation watch will also come with NFC to support Samsung Pay, claims a Reddit user. For a change, Samsung plans to launch a new rose gold colour option for the Galaxy Watch, which means the watch could be aimed at women.

Samsung is reportedly planning to use Google’s WearOS for the next smartwatch, although the company has yet to confirm the change. Generally, Samsung smartwatches are powered by the company’s custom TizenOS. The company’s current-generation Gear S3 is also running on Tizen OS.

The South Korean major is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Watch, alongside the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York. The Galaxy Watch will be pitted against Apple Watch Series 4 which is expected to make its debut in September.

