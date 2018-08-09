Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE connectivity, 80 hours plus battery life launched

Samsung Galaxy Watch with AMOLED display, wireless charge duo support launched Samsung Galaxy Watch with AMOLED display, wireless charge duo support launched

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. Samsung has ditched the Gear brand in favour of Galaxy Watch, which has been launched with LTE and non-LTE variants. The LTE variant will come in a 46 mm size, while there will be a 42 mm variant as well. Samsung says that the Galaxy Watch will function fully independently in LTE without needing to connect to a phone. It features a rotating bezel on top and comes with over 60,000 watch faces from Galaxy Watch store.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch sports a high-res AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla DX+ glass protection. It is water-resistant for swimming. Samsung Galaxy Watch will provide up to 39 workout modes for fitness trackers which is a massive upgrade from 10 modes available on Gear S3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch will be able to detect six common exercises automatically. The company claims that the new smartwatch will last “several days” on a single charge. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch in 46mm will last 80+ hours with typical usage; up to 168 hours with low usage, while Galaxy Watch in 42mm will last 45+ hours with typical usage and up to 120 hours with low usage.

The company has incorporated panel level technology into the processor. The new Samsung Wearable supports voice-based assistant Bixby as well. The ‘IP68’ rated new Galaxy wearable will be available in three colour options- Rose Gold, Silver and Black. However, the 46 mm will only come in Silver colour option. The 42 mm will come in Rose Gold and Black.

