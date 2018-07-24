Samsung Galaxy Watch spotted on official website site in Rose Gold

Samsung had leaked an image of the upcoming Galaxy Watch on its US site, that was first spotted by CNET. Samsung had leaked an image of the upcoming Galaxy Watch on its US site, that was first spotted by CNET.

Samsung Galaxy Watch was spotted on the company’s US site, ahead of its official launch. The Galaxy Watch listing first spotted by CNET. While the listing was removed at the time of writing this report, the Galaxy Watch has been seen in a Rose Gold colour variant with a 42mm dial. Samsung’s latest smartwatch is expected to be launched on August 9 along with the flagship Galaxy Note 9.

On Samsung’s US web site, the Galaxy Watch was spotted with the model number SM-R810. Earlier, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has listed the Galaxy Watch under two model names: SM-R800, and SM-R810. As per the company’s own listing, Samsung Galaxy Watch will have a 1.2-inch display. The other known specification detail on this smartwatch is that it will be based on Tizen 4.0, the same OS used on the Gear series of smartwatches.

Also read: Samsung ‘Wireless Charger Duo’ for Note 9 and Galaxy Watch leaked

Galaxy Watch could feature variants on the basis of its connectivity options. While one of those could be a Bluetooth-only variant, the other could offer both Bluetooth and LTE functioning. The speculation is that both variants will support Wi-Fi 2.4G b/g/n. Other rumours suggest that Galaxy Watch will be powered by the Exynos 7 Dual 7270 chip, and could measure blood pressure.

August 9 will see the debut of the Galaxy Note 9, and some specifications of the phone are known. The phone is expected to have the same design as the Note 8, though it will sport the fingerprint scanner below the dual-rear cameras. It will also come with a 4000mAh battery, as well as a modified S-Pen, that will have its own Bluetooth capabilities.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd