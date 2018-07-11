Samsung ‘Galaxy Watch’ name confirmed by trademark registration

Samsung Galaxy Watch could be announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin. (Image of Gear S3 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Watch could be announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin. (Image of Gear S3 for representation)

Samsung has filed a trademark for a new smartwatch, dubbed the ‘Galaxy Watch’, with the South Korea’s patent office. A new logo registration for a Galaxy Watch was first spotted by GalaxyClub, leading many to believe that Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartwatch may use WearOS instead of TizenOS. The South Korean major is expected to announce new devices at IFA 2018, and it’s likely that the Galaxy Watch will be showcased at the major tech trade show in Berlin.

If we recall, Samsung’s first smartwatch ran Google’s Android operating system, but then the company adopted its Tizen OS. In fact, the company has been selling smartwatches since 2014 under the Gear line, but a major change appears to be on the horizon. The use of “Galaxy” brand name hints that the next-generation smartwatch will run on Wear OS. Previously, it was thought the successor to the Gear S3 may end as the Gear S4.

The news of logo registration of the “Galaxy Watch” in its home country follows a recent claim made by popular tipster Ice Universe. Noted Samsung tipster also said the watch would run WearOS, formerly known as Android Wear. In May, Evan Blass reported that Samsung employees were spotted running Gear watches running Wear OS.

About Gear S4 (probably called Galaxy Watch) Based on Android Wear, 470mAh battery, PLP package, it is expected to have new UX interaction and blood pressure measurement. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2018

Seen on the wrists of Samsung employees: Gear watches running not Tizen, but Wear OS. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 23, 2018

Separately, SamMobile reports Samsung will ditch S Voice in favour of voice-based digital assistant Bixby for the smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch is rumoured to come with a 470mAh battery versus 380mAh on the Gear S3. The watch is also said to feature a rotating bezel which has been a part of previous Gear watches, including the Gear S2 and Gear S3.

