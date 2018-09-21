Samsung Galaxy Watch launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm variant will be able to last over 80 hours on regular usage and up to 168 hours with low usage. Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm variant will be able to last over 80 hours on regular usage and up to 168 hours with low usage.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Watch globally, now the company has brought the device to the Indian market. The company has launched both the 46mm and the 42mm variants of the smartwatch in the country priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 24,990 respectively. It will be made available in three colour options – Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold.

As of now, there is no word on whether Samsung will bring the LTE-enabled variant to the country or not. Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch include – a rotatable bezel around the display, over 60,000 watch faces, 5ATM + IP68/MIL-STD-810G standard ratings, a Super AMOLED display, and WPC based wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm and the 42mm sport a 1.3-inch, 1.2-inch AMOLED displays respectively, with Corning Gorilla DX+ glass protection on top. The device is water-resistant up to 5ATM and comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The company claims to have added up to 39 perfectly calibrated workout modes onto the smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch will be able to detect six common exercises automatically, and can last several days on a single charge. Galaxy Watch 46 mm variant will be able to last over 80 hours on regular usage and up to 168 hours with low usage. Whereas, the 4 2mm variant will last over 45 hours with normal usage and up to 120 hours with low usage.

The device uses the company’s own Exynos 9110 processor to deliver top in class performance. It runs Tizen Wearable OS 4.0, which brings support for the company’s digital assistant, Bixby as well.

