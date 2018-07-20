Samsung Galaxy Watch gets US FCC certification; to launch with Note 9?

Samsung Galaxy Watch gets US FCC certification: Will it launch in first week of August along with the Galaxy Note 9? (File photo of the Gear S3) Samsung Galaxy Watch gets US FCC certification: Will it launch in first week of August along with the Galaxy Note 9? (File photo of the Gear S3)

Samsung Galaxy Watch has received US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification, according to reports. Details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch are listed online on the FCC filings site, with a sketch image of the upcoming design also being shared. The Galaxy Watch is expected to launch on August 9 along with the Galaxy Note 9. However, some reports have claimed it will launch at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin, which takes place towards end of August.

According to MySmartPrice, which shared details of the FCC listing, the variant listed is as model number SM-R810. Earlier SM-R800, SM-R805, and SM-R815 variants of the smartwatch were also spotted on the European certification website, the EEC. The FCC listing only reveals the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on the Galaxy Watch, which is a given. An LTE variant of the smartwatch is also expected.

GSMArena points out that the Galaxy Watch will have 1.19-inches display and 51.2 x 43.4 mm dimensions for the body. Earlier reports have claimed that Samsung is working on a smartwatch powered Google’s WearOS, which was earlier known as Android Wear. This is interesting because so far we have seen Samsung stick with its own TizenOS for smartwatches and fitness bands. However, it looks like the company could change this in the future.

A report from China’s IT Home, claimed the Galaxy Watch will arrive in the second-half of the year and the reason the company is going for WearOS is because Tizen does not have great third-party app support, which limits the smart functionality of the watches by Samsung.

It has also been reported that the new watch will not be called Gear S4, which would be the successor to the previous Gear S3. Rather, Samsung will go for Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Fit branding and it could come line with the premium Galaxy smartphones.

Earlier, leaks from the South Korea patent office revealed that Samsung had filed for a new logo registration for a Galaxy Watch. Popular tipster Evan Blass of @evleaks on Twitter had also reported that Samsung was working on smartwatches with WearOS. If Samsung does launch a WearOS smartwatch, it could also mean a big boost for Google’s operating system for wearables, which has so far failed to challenge Apple Watch’s dominance.

