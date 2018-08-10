Samsung Galaxy Watch and Gear devices facing connectivity issues with Android 9.0 Pie

Samsung utilises a private API for Gear devices which seems to have been removed with the release of Android Pie, this seems to be the root cause behind the issue. Samsung utilises a private API for Gear devices which seems to have been removed with the release of Android Pie, this seems to be the root cause behind the issue.

Samsung Gear smartwatches, fitness bands, headsets, and the Galaxy Watches are reportedly facing connectivity issues with Android 9.0 Pie powered smartphones. Google earlier this week launched the new Android 9.0 Pie operating system on its Pixel devices.

According to the user reports on XDA Developers forums, smartphones running Android 9.0 Pie operating system are facing connectivity issue with the Samsung Gear smartwatches, Gear Fit 2, Gear IconX, Gear IconX (2018), and the Galaxy Watch.

It appears that connectivity issues with the Samsung Gear devices have been there since the first few beta builds of the Android Pie operating system, and haven’t been fixed till date. This problem might be arising due to the fact, Samsung utilises a private API for Gear devices instead of the one embedded inside the Android platform which Android Wear devices use.

The private API seems to have been depreciated with the release of Android Pie, thus resulting in app crashes whenever users’ are trying to connect the devices to an Android 9.0 Pie powered device.

It is likely that Samsung will release official update to fix the problem, though the company has not specified anything for now.

Users’ who do not want to wait for Samsung to release the update fixing the issue, can temporarily head over to the respective product’s thread at XDAdevelopers, and download a modified version of the Samsung Galaxy app to make the devices work for now.

