Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with ECG monitor and LTE support launched

Samsung has launched a new smartwatch, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company will be launching its upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has been made available in two size variants 40mm and 44mm variant. The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details about the device.

The new Galaxy Watch Active2 looks quite similar to its predecessor Galaxy Watch Active apart from a new accented power button and some other changes to the shape of buttons. It will also feature a touch-sensitive bezel instead of a rotating bezel.

The watch just like its predecessor will come with 20mm swappable bands and will be made available in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, Pink Gold with Fluoroelastomer, Silver, Black and Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 will be powered by the Exynos 9110 processor, which is also the same processor that powered the original Galaxy Watch Active. Two major changes that the company has brought with the new Galaxy Watch Active2 are LTE support and the addition of an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor.

The watch has been launched in two variants a 40mm model, which is backed by a 247mAh battery and a 44mm variant, which is powered by the 340mAh battery. The LTE variant comes with 1.5GB of RAM paired with 4GB of internal storage, whereas, the Wi-Fi only variant comes with 768MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 will run on both Android and iOS. It will run the company’s own One UI version 1.5 operating system with the introduction of a number of new features. It is also the company’s first smartwatch to feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support.