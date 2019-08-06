Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: A comparison

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 has been officially revealed by the company. This time, Samsung’s Watch Active comes with the ECG feature that Apple previously introduced on its Watch Series 4. There’s also an LTE variant as well, which will be powered by an eSIM, thus allowing the watch to take calls and connect to the internet. That’s also something Apple has offered with its watches.

We look at the differences between the Apple Watch Series 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 based on features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: Price

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at Rs 40,900 for the 40mm GPS only variant, while the 40mm GPS+cellular version costs Rs 49,900. The 44mm variant with GPS only costs Rs 43,900, while the 44mm GPS+cellular version costs Rs 52,900.

Samsung is yet to announce the Galaxy Watch Active2’s price in India. But the US price is $280 for the 40mm and $300 for 44mm variant. On conversion this amounts to Rs 19,000 and Rs 21,000 respectively. Going by the previous Galaxy Watch Active’s India price, which is Rs 19,990, it is safe to presume that when the new variant comes here, it will be a lot more affordable than the existing Apple Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: Design, build

The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in two different sizes – 44mm and 40mm in diameter. The Apple Watch Series 4 also comes in the 44mm and 40mm sizes. The obvious difference is the shape of these two watches: Samsung has gone for the circular form, while Apple has the rectangular form factor.

Samsung has introduced two styles with the Galaxy Watch Active2, when it comes to build. One is the lightweight aluminum with a casual Fluoroelastomer (FKM) band or one made of a kind of synthetic rubber. The second is the premium solid stainless steel variant, which has a leather strap.

Apple also has a similar difference in terms of build, with aluminium and stainless steel variants. But the Apple Watch Series 4 also comes with brand variants like one of luxury brand Hermes and another of Nike Sport. Both have special bands.

The Galaxy Watch Active2’s aluminium version weighs 26 grams for 40mm and 30 grams for 44mm. The stainless steel case variant with 44mm size is 42 grams in weight, while the 40mm is 37 grams. Samsung’s watches are 10.9mm in terms of thickness.

In comparison, the Apple Watch Series 4 is thinner at 10.7 mm. But they are heavier compared to the new Samsung ones. The Apple Watch Series 4 aluminium version (44mm) weighs 36.7 grams, while the stainless steel one weighs 47.9 grams. The Galaxy Watch 40mm aluminium version weighs 30.1 grams, while the stainless steel variant weighs 39.8 grams.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is water-resistant at 5ATM+ IP68, which means it can be placed in water with up to 50 metres depth for 10 minutes, and can also be worn for a swim. The IP68 rating ensures it is dust and water-resistant and protected against continuous immersion. The watch also gets a military-grade durability certification at MIL-STD-810G.

Apple Watch Series 4 can also be worn for a swim. It is water-resistant up to a depth of 50 metres. Apple recommends that the device should not be taken for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

Samsung is offering the aluminium variant in silver, black and a pink colours. The steel version will come in silver, black and gold colours with a leather strap.

Apple’s Watch Series 4 comes in silver, space black and gold finishes, and the company offers a number of straps in various colours though they have to bought separately.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: Display

The Galaxy Watch Active2 has a digital bezel at the side, not the physical rotating one we saw on earlier Samsung watches. This is a curved Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+. The touch bezel turns both clockwise and counter-clockwise to advance screens.

The 44mm variants have a 1.4-inch screen at 360 x 360 resolution, the 40mm models have a 1.2-inch (30mm) screen with the same resolution. Both are coloured, Always On displays. The Apple Watch Series 4 has an OLED Retina Display with 1000 nits brightness. The 44mm variant comes has a resolution of 368 by 448 pixels, while the 40mm variant has a 324 by 394 pixels resolution.

Apple Watch displays come with the company’s Force Touch technology, where the watch screen can detect the different levels of pressure applied to it. This can be customised for certain kinds of tasks. Like a hard push on the current watchface will show other options, and users can change it to pick a different one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: Specifications

The Galaxy Watch Active2 runs Samsung’s own Exynos 9110 dual-core processor clocked at 1.15 GHz. The watch runs Tizen OS, has 768MB RAM and 4GB storage. But the LTE variant of the Watch Active2 gets more RAM with 1.5GB, though storage is only 4GB.

Connectivity options offered are Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC and A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. There is an LTE model, also but it will only be offered in the stainless steel variant.

Sensors on the new watch are Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram or ECG, Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer and Ambient Light. Samsung is relying on WPC-based wireless charging for this device.

The Apple Watch Series 4 has the company’s own S4 chipset, which is a 64-bit dual-core processor and the company’s W3 wireless chip. It comes with Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE connectivity as well. Apple is offering the watch in GPS and GPS+Cellular variants. The storage is specified as 16GB.

Sensors on the Apple Watch Series 4 are: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS (Japanese govt’s satellite system), Barometric altimeter and the Electrical heart sensor, which is part of the digital crown. It also has an optical heart sensor, accelerometer (up to 32 g-forces), gyroscope and Ambient light sensor.

Of course, the Apple Watch Series 4 is limited to just iPhones, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 works with Android and iOS. Samsung says the watch will work with any Android running version 5.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB RAM, while for iPhone it needs to be iPhone 5 and above on iOS 9.0 or above.

Battery on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm model is 340mAh, while the smaller variant has a 247mAh battery. Apple doesn’t specify the battery size, but claims that the built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery will last up to 18 hours .

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: ECG

Like the Apple Watch Series 4, Samsung has also introduced the ECG feature. But the ECG feature has not yet got medical clearance, so it is unclear when the feature will be rolled out and in which countries. Samsung is still in testing phase with this.

In Apple’s case, the sensor is placed in the digital crown and the app currently works in select countries like US, countries in Western Europe, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, etc. Apple has not launched the feature in India where it still needs regulatory clearance for allowing this.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vs Apple Watch Series 4: Other features

Both Samsung and Apple Watch are capable of tracking several fitness activities from swimming to running outside and on treadmill, yoga, and individual sports. In Samsung’s case, the company claims it can track 39 workouts, with seven of them automatically activated. These automatic ones are running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts.

Samsung has updated the Running Coach feature, where users can monitor their running pace in real-time and get seven different running programs. The Watch also has access to guided meditation programs through an integration with the Calm app. The feature is available in English, German and Spanish. The watch can also track sleep. Users will be able to like a social post, watch a short video clip right from the watch as well. It also added support for real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages.

Apple Watch also tracks a number of exercises, including swimming, running and different kinds of sports. With watchOS 6, Apple Watch will also be capable of tracking women’s menstruation cycles. The company has also introduced a dedicated App Store for the Apple Watch with the new watchOS 6, which will be released in September.