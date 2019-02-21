Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Fit e and Galaxy Buds announced: Price, specifications

Samsung today refreshed its wearable lineup, which now includes the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. While the Galaxy Watch Active rivals Fitbit Versa, the Galaxy Fit will be pitted against Fitbit charge 3. The company also unveiled Galaxy Buds, a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Watch Active is aimed at runners and fitness freaks. It has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution but, unlike Samsung’s previous-generation watches, it does not have the trademark bezel ring. However, it does come with a simple and elegant design and and IP68 waterproofing down to 50 metres.

The watch runs Samsung’s own Tizen OS and is powered by Exynos 9110 chipset coupled with 4GB of storage and 768MB RAM. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi, but there doesn’t seem to have an LTE version available at the moment. Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy Watch Active is the ability to measure blood pressure. Plus, it also offers fitness tracking features, with automatic detection for activities such as running, walking, and riding a bike.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be available on March 8, and can be purchased at $199.99. It will come in four colors: Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green.

Samsung Galaxy Fit and Fit e

The new Galaxy Fit and Fit e fitness trackers can easily detect and track your physical activity – or else select from a range of 90 different activities for manual tracking. The Galaxy Fit offers an optical heart rate scanner and has an AMOLED display. The Galaxy Fit e , which is slightly an inferior version, has a smaller and lower resolution display, and also doesn’t have a gyroscope. They both have a 5ATM water-resistant design. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much they will cost.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung has announced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, called the Galaxy Buds. They are powered by AKG and even support Bluetooth 5.0. Bixby support is also built-in. Interestingly, they come in a wireless charging case that can be charged through a Qi charging mat or even when placed on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S10. The Galaxy Buds can be purchased in either black or white, and they will start at $129.