Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Fit e and Galaxy Buds announced: Price, specificationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-watch-active-galaxy-fit-fit-e-and-galaxy-buds-announced-price-specifications-5593730/

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Fit e and Galaxy Buds announced: Price, specifications

Along with the S10 series and the new Galaxy Fold, Samsung officially announced new Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Fit e and Galaxy Buds at its Unpacked event today.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active price in India, Galaxy Buds, galaxy buds price in India, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e
Samsung Galaxy Watch comes with new features such as such as blood pressure monitoring.

Samsung today refreshed its wearable lineup, which now includes the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. While the Galaxy Watch Active rivals Fitbit Versa, the Galaxy Fit will be pitted against Fitbit charge 3. The company also unveiled Galaxy Buds, a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Watch Active is aimed at runners and fitness freaks. It has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution but, unlike Samsung’s previous-generation watches, it does not have the trademark bezel ring. However, it does come with a simple and elegant design and and IP68 waterproofing down to 50 metres.

The watch runs Samsung’s own Tizen OS and is powered by Exynos 9110 chipset coupled with 4GB of storage and 768MB RAM. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi, but there doesn’t seem to have an LTE version available at the moment. Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy Watch Active is the ability to measure blood pressure. Plus, it also offers fitness tracking features, with automatic detection for activities such as running, walking, and riding a bike.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be available on March 8, and can be purchased at $199.99. It will come in four colors: Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Fold announced, goes on sale in April for $1980

Samsung Galaxy Fit and Fit e

The new Galaxy Fit and Fit e fitness trackers can easily detect and track your physical activity – or else select from a range of 90 different activities for manual tracking. The Galaxy Fit offers an optical heart rate scanner and has an AMOLED display. The Galaxy Fit e , which is slightly an inferior version, has a smaller and lower resolution display, and also doesn’t have a gyroscope. They both have a 5ATM water-resistant design. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much they will cost.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung has announced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, called the Galaxy Buds. They are powered by AKG and even support Bluetooth 5.0. Bixby support is also built-in. Interestingly, they come in a wireless charging case that can be charged through a Qi charging mat or even when placed on the back of the  Samsung Galaxy S10. The Galaxy Buds  can be purchased in either black or white, and they will start at $129.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Microsoft teases HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset ahead of Feb 24 launch
2 Xiaomi could launch wireless charging power bank alongside Mi 9 on Feb 20: Report
3 Samsung Galaxy S10 launch: Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit/Fit e also tipped