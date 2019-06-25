Samsung expands wearables in India with Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Fit e; price starts at Rs 2,590

Samsung has expanded its wearable range in India with three new products, which are the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. The latter is also the cheapest fitness and health tracker from Samsung in the Indian market, starting at just Rs 2,590. All three sport a sleek design and are water-resistant along with military-grade durability. Samsung will be making its new Galaxy Wearable range available online and in offline stores.

Advertising

Samsung says its fitness trackers come with option of tracking close to 90+ activities, which includes the regular running, gym training, as well as sports activities like table tennis, badminton, etc. All three can be taken for a swim as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, Fit e price, sale date

The Galaxy Watch Active has price of Rs 19,990, while the Galaxy Fit band will cost Rs 9,990. The Fit e will cost Rs 2,590. The Galaxy Watch Active will be sold on Amazon India, Samsung’s own online store and other offline stores. The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e will be sold via Flipkart, Myntra, Samsung’s own online store and offline stores.

The Galaxy Fit e will be available only on Flipkart, Myntra and Samsung e-Shop till July 19 and pre-bookings open July 1 on Flipkart, with sale starting July 5. After this, Galaxy Fit e will become available in select offline stores as well.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features

With the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung is offering a much lighter variant compared to its watches in the past. This one does not have the rotating bezel that we have seen on previous Galaxy and Gear watches, though this continues to run Tizen OS.

The new Galaxy Watch Active has a thinner, minimalist design and comes in different colours like silver, sea green, black and rose gold to appeal to more users. It will continue to track exercises, sleep, but can also be used to track stress. There’s focus on well-being as Samsung has partnered with the Calm app for this feature. Users will be able to try out breathing exercises with the app to help them remain more calm.

The Galaxy Watch Active also gets a new Blood Pressure Monitoring option, though the company cautions this is more for research purposes, rather than being seen as a feature to diagnose any underlying conditions. Users will have to the Download My BP Lab, which is the research app jointly developed with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to their Galaxy Watch Active in order to monitor blood pressure. Samsung says the app is currently collecting and analysing the data for more accurate tracking, and users have to opt-in to this feature.

The Galaxy Watch Active has auto workout detection and will figure out when you are running or rowing. Samsung says users can manually engage more than 39 activities via the Galaxy Watch Active. The watch will work on both iOS and Android.

Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e features

The two fitness trackers come with thin, lightweight bodies and the ability to track 90+ kinds of activities. They can automatically start tracking activities like walking, running, biking, rowing, elliptical trainer or a general dynamic workout. The Samsung Health app can be used to track other sports activities on these.

Both trackers also come with enhanced sleep analysis and smart stress management, and continuous heart rate monitoring. The bands will also receive alerts and messages from your phone. Both devices are water resistant and swim-ready. The Galaxy Fit will come Silver and Black colours, while Galaxy Fit e comes in Black, White and Yellow colours.

Galaxy Watch Active Specifications

Colour: Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green

Dimensions & Weight: 40mm, 39.5 x 39.5 x 10.5mm, 25g

Display; 1.1-inches (28mm) 360 x 360 AMOLED Always On Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Strap: 20mm (interchangeable)

Battery: 230mAh

Processor: Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz

OS: Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0

Memory: 768MB RAM + 4GB Internal Memory

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/Glonass

Sensor: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light

Charge: WPC-based wireless charging

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G

Compatibility: Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0, iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Galaxy Fit specifications

Size: 18.3 x 45.1 x 11.2 mm, 23 g (w/strap)

Display: 0.95” Full Color AMOLED 120 x 240, 282 ppi resolution

Connectivity: BLE

Sensors: HRM, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Battery: 7 days / 120 mAh

Charging: NFC Wireless Charging

Durability: 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G

Health Features: Activity Tracking (Auto/Manual), Sleep, Cont. HRM, Stress Tracking

Compatibility: Samsung, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5 GB RAM, iPhone 7 or above, iOS 10.0 or above

Galaxy Fit e specifications

Size: 16.0 x 40.2 x 10.9 mm, 15 g (w/strap)

Display: 0.74” PMOLED (64 x 128 , 193 ppi)

Connectivity: BLE

Sensors: HRM, Accelerometer

Battery: 7 days* / 70 mAh (HRM off)

Charging: POGO

Durability: 5TAM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G

Health Features: Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM

Compatibility: Samsung, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5 GB RAM, iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above