Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 official image renders leak ahead of August 5 launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been leaked in new official renders giving us a good look at the upcoming device. The images were put out by Android Headlines, which speculates that Galaxy Watch Active 2 could launch on August 5, ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch event on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be seen in three colour options pink, grey, black, but more colour variants are expected as well. Samsung could go with silicone straps for the Galaxy Watch Active 2, though a leather strap variant could also be available at the time of official launch.

Previous reports claimed that Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will come with touch-sensitive bezels to allow users to navigate by touching the edge of the screen. The images reveal noticeable bezels around the circular display of the watch. The watch faces show the date as August 5, hinting at an official launch on this date.

Samsung also put out a short video teaser, which hints at the arrival of a new tablet and a smartwatch. Towards the end of the video are two dates – July 31 for the tablet and August 5 for a watch. The announcements will be revealed on the official Galaxy website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 could come in LTE as well as Wi-Fi variants and support Bluetooth 5.0. More features expected are ECG heart rate tracking and fall detection. The 40 mm option will have a 1.2-inch display while the 44 mm option will sport a 1.4mm screen of Super AMOLED quality and resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 recently passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The watch will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9110 processor coupled with 768MB RAM and 4GB storage. The design will be similar to the previous-generation Galaxy Active watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 images were also leaked by tipster Evan Blass, which reveal a simple analog watch face along with a thick round bezel, while the rest of the body has a rose gold finish including the strap.