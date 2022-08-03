scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro leaks: Everything we know so far

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 5:27:53 pm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. (Image of Galaxy Watch 4 from Samsung website)

The Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner (August 10 to be precise), and the next generation of foldable phones and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series are expected at this event. And it looks like Samsung will finally be dropping the confusing Classic and Active naming scheme, with the upcoming devices being named Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. We will take a look at all the leaks related to the upcoming smartwatch by the South Korean manufacturer.

Galaxy Watch 5 variants and release date

Last month, Samsung confirmed they will be hosting this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The known tipster Jon Prosser, who accurately predicted the launch date for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 3 series, said the Watch 5 will be announced and available for pre-order alongside the upcoming foldable devices, with the launch date set to August 26.

The tipster also claims the Watch 5 will be available in three variants, with the normal Galaxy Watch 5 coming in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm, while the Pro version will only be available in 46mm strap size.

Design

Last month, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared some GIFs on 91Mobiles revealing what the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro would look like from all sides. A few days ago, he shared some more images showing what the upcoming smartwatches would look like in different colours. Talking of colours, Evan Blass said the non-Pro variant will be available in Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold (40mm) and Sapphire (44mm) whereas the Watch 5 Pro will be limited to Phantom Black and Silver.

Battery Life

While there is no news about the battery life, SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm version will have a slightly larger battery with a capacity of 276mAh, while the Watch 44mm variant will be reportedly backed by a 397 mAh battery.

Improved sensors

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will feature an improved version of the in-house developed BioActive Sensor which will help users track their overall health more effectively. Samsung said in a press statement they will soon be introducing numerous sleep quality tracking tools along with a sleep coaching program. Another area where the company is focusing on is physical health metrics. The BioActive Sensor will send a microcurrent to check on various factors like skeletal muscle gain, body fat loss, body water levels, and weight maintained.

WearOS 3.5

Thanks to Evan Blass, we got a glimpse of what One UI Watch 4.5 powered by WearOS 3.5 will look like. Apart from tons of new watch faces, screenshots suggest that a QWERTY keyboard layout is coming to the operating system. Another notable addition is the dual-SIM functionality. It is really handy if you happen to be one of those people who use different SIMs for calls and messages.

Price

With the Galaxy Watch 4 series starting at $249, many expect the upcoming smartwatches to be pricier, thanks to increasing inflation. A leak by the WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt suggests the base variant of the Watch 5 will be priced somewhere around $315, with the Watch 5 Pro starting at $514.

