Friday, August 12, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro India price, pre-order dates revealed

Samsung is offering discounts for those who pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will also be available for pre-booking on August 16.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 7:50:03 pm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Watch 5 ProThose who pre-book Galaxy Watch 5 series can buy Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999.

At the recently concluded Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The company has now confirmed Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available for pre-order August 16 onwards in India.  The new smartwatches can be pre-ordered from the Samsung website and users who pre-book the watches will get exclusive discounts when the wearables go up for sale. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will also be open for pre-booking on the same date.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series features Samsung’s BioActive sensor that helps users track their health and sleep patterns. The smartwatches also come with a fall detection sensor that will automatically notify your emergency contacts if you happen to fall out of bed or stumble anywhere. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with an Armor Aluminium case whereas the Pro variant is enclosed in a Titanium case. They also feature SmartThings integration so users can easily control smart devices like lights, ACs and TVs.

Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price

While the base model for the Galaxy Watch 5 starts from Rs 27,999, those who pre-order the smartwatch can avail a discount of Rs 3,000, bringing down the price to Rs 24,999. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts from Rs 44,999, but Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs 5,000 for those who pre-book. The cashback offer brings down the price to Rs 39,999. Also, if you pre-order any of the aforementioned smartwatches, you will be able to buy the Galaxy Buds 2 at a discounted price of Rs 2,999. Customers also get easy finance options and can exchange their old devices and get up to Rs 5,000.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will cost Rs 17,999. Consumers can avail Rs 3000 cashback from all leading banks bringing the effective price to Rs 14,999.

Additionally, on pre-booking Galaxy Buds2 Pro, customers can purchase Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth INR 2999 at a discounted price of just INR 499. Customers will be eligible for easy finance options and get up to INR 3000 when exchanging their old device.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India pre-orders to open August 16: Here are the offers

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specifications

Both smartwatches are powered by the in-house developed Exynos W920 chipset and have 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. They feature similar health-monitoring features as well.

They also have a temperature sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer and barometer. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo and LTE. Similar to the Watch 4 series, they run on Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 based on WearOS 3.5.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two variants – 40mm and 44mm, having 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch Super AMOLED always-on display respectively. Apart from the change in screen size, another area where the two differ is the battery, with the 40mm version having a 284mAh battery where the 44mm variant is backed by a 410mAh battery.

Coming to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the watch is only available in 44mm variant, which has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED always-on display.

