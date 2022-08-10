Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Buds 2 Pro launched: Price and specifications

Along with its latest series of foldable devices, Samsung announced the Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in India. The latest wearables from the South Korean tech giant improve upon their previous iterations. Here is what you need to know about them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be powered by dual core Exynos W920 chipset with a clock speed of 1.18 GHz. It will come with 1.5GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It will come with the Samsung BioActive Sensor that with optical heart rate sensing, electrical heart signal sensing and bioelectrical impedance analysis.

Other sensors include a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor and light sensor. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo. There is also an LTE version. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will come with Wear OS 3.5 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 UI overlay. The Watch 5 comes with an Armor Aluminium case with a sport band.

The 44mm variant comes with a 1.4-inch 450×450 Super AMOLED always-on display and a 410mAh battery. The 40mm variant comes with a 1.2-inch 396×396 Super AMOLED always-on display and a 284mAh battery. The 44mm variant will be available in three colour options: Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver, while the 40mm variant will be available in three colour options: Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be powered by the same dual-core Exynos W920 chipset as the Watch 5. It will also come with the same 1.5 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with all the same sensors as the Watch 5 but will feature an upgraded Titanium case with a D-buckle sport band. It will be available only as a 44mm variant, which comes with a 1.4-inch 450×450 Super AMOLED always-on display.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with the Samsung BioActive Sensor that with optical heart rate sensing, electrical heart signal sensing and bioelectrical impedance analysis. It also includes a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor and light sensor. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $449.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio support. It comes with active noise cancellation and is IPX7 rated for water resistance. The earbud itself has a 61mAh battery while the charging case comes with a 515mAh battery. According to Samsung, this makes the earbuds and case good for up to 8 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation on and up to 29 hours with active noise cancellation off.

The TWS earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 with auto-switching capability and supports Samsung’s proprietary Seamless Codec HiFi, along with AAC and SCB audio codecs. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will cost $229.