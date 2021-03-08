Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4 could launch by June 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could be the last Tizen-based smartwatch from the brand if Wear OS is implemented on the new watches. (Express Photo)

A recent report suggested that the next Samsung Galaxy smartwatches could feature Google’s Wear OS operating system on the watches. This is expected to be the Galaxy Watch 4. Now a new leak suggests that we could likely see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches.

As per new information by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 somewhere in the second quarter of 2021 along with Wear OS. This could mean that the two wearables may launch in the months of April to June. That schedule, while not yet confirmed, would be pretty early for a new Galaxy Watch model to hit the shelves. Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 3 in August last year. However, if the new leaked timeline is to be believed, we could see a launch months before August 2021.

The leak also suggests that Samsung would be skipping the Galaxy Watch Active 3 wearable. The South Korean brand last launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as a dedicated fitness-oriented wearable 2 years ago, and we did not see a Watch Active 3 alongside the Galaxy Watch 3 last year.

Check out the tweet below.

Q2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 6, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 expected specifications

No rumours have been floating around for the upcoming Samsung devices except the presence of Wear OS on the wearables to replace Tizen OS. It is still unclear if Samsung will be using Wear OS in its original form or make a new operating system based on Wear OS entirely.

The Galaxy Watch 4 could carry over every major feature from the Galaxy Watch 3 while adding new features like the ability to monitor blood sugar. We could also see a bump in the internal storage of the watch as well as a new design on the outside to go with the rumoured software change.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review: A perfect companion for your Android smartphone

Since Wear OS could power the new watches, whether Samsung’s signature rotating bezel would still be a part of the new lineup is also unclear. We will just have to wait until official details come out closer to the launch date to find out more details on the watch.