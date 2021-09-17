Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition launched: Specifications, price

Samsung has launched a brand new variant of its recently released Galaxy Watch 4 in South Korea. The Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition comes pre-loaded with the Smart Caddie app that measures and displays shot distance measurement and several other performance metrics for Golf enthusiasts.

As per the company, the Caddie app comes will offer pre-loaded distance and shot history of 40,000 popular golf courses from around the globe. The “Golf Edition” Galaxy Watch 4 will be going on sale in South Korea in two variants. Apart from the golfing features, the smartwatch has similar specifications to the regular Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition; Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition comes with Samsung’s latest One UI Watch custom skin, measures 49x46x13mm and weighs 63 grams. The new Golf Variant is expected to pack the Exynos W920 processor with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which is the same as the other devices in the recently launched Galaxy Watch 4 series. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition also comes with the company’s proprietary BioActive Sensor.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review: Android finally has something to take on Apple Watch

The technology makes use of an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor to track heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) tracking, sleep analysis, and other health features. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition packs a 472mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition will be available in two variants — the 40mm Silver model and the 44mm Black model. The 40mm Silver variant costs KRW 299,000 (approx Rs 18,700), while the 44mm Black model is priced at KRW 329,000 (approx Rs. 20,600) in South Korea.