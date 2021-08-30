Here’s when you can pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 in India

Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z-series phones earlier this month, along with the Galaxy Buds 2 and two Galaxy Watch 4 variants. While the India pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 was already out, we now know how much do other devices cost, along with more information for those who want to pre-book their Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced at Rs 11,999 in India and will be available in four colours. These include Graphite, Lavender, Olive Green, and White. Offers include a cashback of Rs 1,200 on payment via credit and debit cards from leading banks as well as an e-voucher of Rs 3,000 for those who pre-book the earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds 2 come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and feature three microphones on each earbud to record clear audio during calls. There is USB Type-C charging and a 61mAh battery in each earbud with an additional 472mAh in the case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two models, the regular and the Classic Edition. Both of these variants will also be further available in Bluetooth and LTE variants. Check out the detailed pricing below.

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 23,999

Galaxy Watch 4 44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 26,999

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm (LTE): Rs 28,999

Galaxy Watch 4 44mm (LTE): Rs 31,999

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm (Bluetooth): Rs 31,999

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm (Bluetooth): Rs 34,999

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm (LTE): Rs 36,999

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm (LTE): Rs 39,999

Pre-booking a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series device will also get users an eVoucher worth Rs 6,000 and a cashback worth Rs 3,000 on purchases made using credit and debit cards from all leading banks.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by the new Exynos W920 5nm chipset which Samsung claims will offer 20 per cent better CPU performance and ten times better graphics performance compared to its predecessor in a smaller package. The Galaxy Watch 4 variants will also be the first-ever wearables to feature Wear OS 3, Google’s latest operating system for smartwatches made in collaboration with Samsung. The OS will replace Samsung’s Tizen platform that was seen until last year’s Galaxy Watch 3.