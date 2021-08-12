Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 does not support iOS: Here are the details

Samsung just launched its next-gen smartwatch in two variants, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Edition. Interestingly Samsung’s new smartwatches are not compatible with Apple’s iOS. There is no mention of Apple’s OS whatsoever on the Galaxy Watch 4’s official page.

As per a report by CNET, Samsung has no immediate plans to add iOS compatibility to the Galaxy Watch 4. To recall other Samsung smartwatches worked seamlessly with Apple’s iPhones and the Galaxy Watch 4 is the first exception to the same. In addition to removing iOS from the compatibility list, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are also not compatible with older Android smartphones running Android 5.0.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to Galaxy Watch 4: Here are the devices that launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 is compatible with Android 6.0 or higher devices that pack 1.5GB RAM or more. One of the defining features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is that it comes with a new operating system that combines elements from two ecosystems: Wear OS and Tizen OS.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is the world’s first smartwatch running “Wear OS Powered by Samsung.” The OS replaces Samsung’s Tizen platform that was seen until last year’s Galaxy Watch 3. The smartwatches are powered by the company’s new Exynos W920 5nm chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm variants, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Edition will be available in 42mm and 44mm variants. As far as pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price starts at $249.99 (roughly Rs 18,600) for the Bluetooth-only variant, while its LTE model starts at $299.99 (Rs 22,300). On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price will start at $349.99 (Rs 26,000) for the Bluetooth-only version and $399.99 (Rs 29,700) for the LTE model.