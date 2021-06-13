scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could launch on June 28 at MWC 2021

Mobile World Congress is still planning to go ahead as an in-person, physical event this year. However, many companies have withdrawn from the event, including Samsung.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 13, 2021 11:18:54 am
Samsung, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch 4,Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch 4 at MWC this year on JUne 28. (Express Photo)

Google announced its partnership with Samsung over the next WearOS update. The new update is set to be the biggest Wear update in years. However, Google did not reveal any new hardware among the announcements. Now reports suggest that Google could announce a new watch at the upcoming Mobile World Congress.

Mobile World Congress is still planning to go ahead as an in-person, physical event this year. However, many companies have withdrawn from the event, including Samsung. The virtual agenda for the event does mention a “Galaxy Ecosystem/New Watch Experience/Mobile Security”. The event is scheduled for Monday, June 28.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could come with the new WearOS update, revealed a tipster on Twitter. Check out the tweet below.

The cited source mentions that the watch would be running “TizenWear OS”. This could mean that the device will ship with Samsung’s custom skin, which will be based on Google’s Wear platform. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will reportedly ditch the 2.5D glass panel and will instead offer a flat 2D glass, which will protect the display from any type of damage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The new Galaxy Watch is also said to come with a smaller bezel. It is unknown whether the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will have a digital rotating bezel for scrolling through menus. Tipster Roland Quandt has reported that Samsung will unveil two models, and one of them will have an aluminium chassis. The other one will feature stainless steel body.

It will be powered by a 5nm chipset, which is expected to offer faster performance, improved energy efficiency and increased battery life than the competition.

