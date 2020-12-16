Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag’s price, other details leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag (Image: FCC ID)

The expected price, details, and colour variants of the long-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Smart Taghave been leaked ahead of its launch in the near future. The Galaxy Smart Tag will work as a clip-on on any object such as bag, wallet, keys or anything else. The leaked images suggest that it will have a square-shape with rounded edges and a hole to attach either a cord, strap etc.

As per the report by 91mobiles, tracker with model name EI-T5300 will be powered by a single, replaceable 3V CR2032 button cell. The details of the upcoming device were leaked via a certification website. It is expected to be priced at 15 euros (Rs 1,350 approximately).

The report also suggests that it will be available in black and white colour options. However, as per the South Korean certification authority’s database, they may be available in Oatmeal colour instead of white in addition to black.

The upcoming tracking device is likely to work on Samsung Galaxy phones or tabs via Samsung SmartThings app’s Find feature. The Smart Tag is certified as Bluetooth LE and will support Bluetooth 5.1.

The small tracking device may get a launch alongside the flagship S21 series which is expected to be unveiled on January 14, a month before schedule.

On the other hand, Apple has been working on similar devices called AirTags which have been delayed for almost a year now. Some reports also suggest that they may get a launch in March 2021. Earlier they were expected to release with the AirPods Max in December 2020. If Galaxy Smart Tag releases at the leaked price, it may undercut AirTags by a considerable margin.

