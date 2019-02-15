Samsung Galaxy S10 launch: Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit/Fit e also tipped

Samsung Galaxy S10 will launch at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20. Alongside the Galaxy S10 smartphones, Samsung could also launch Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, as well as Galaxy Fit/Fit e, reveals a Galaxy Wearable app update.

Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for Android has been updated to version 2.2.23.19021251 to show support for the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 40 mm, Galaxy Fit/Fit e fitness trackers and Apple Airpods rival, Galaxy Buds.

Not much is known about the new devices as of now. The Galaxy Watch Active will have a 40 mm case, suggests the Galaxy Wearable app. Reports suggest the watch could feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with thin bezels. The battery is tipped to be 236mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Fit/Fit e fitness trackers are expected to sport wrist band designs, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

The Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s answer to Apple AirPods, were spotted listed on the company’s official Vietnam site as part of pre-order offers. The wireless earphones will feature a design similar to Icon X and is expected to bundled with Galaxy S10 smartphone for pre-orders in several markets globally.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series will include three smartphones – Galaxy S10, the higher-end Galaxy S10+, and affordable Galaxy S10 Lite or S10E. The three smartphones will have punch-hole or Infinity display as Samsung likes to call it. The Galaxy S10 is also up for pre-order in the US, where users can avail up to $550 on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will have triple rear cameras while the S10E is expected to come with dual rear cameras. There will be two front cameras on the premium Galaxy S10+. The other two phones will sport a single 10MP front camera.