Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6,000mAh battery launched: Key specifications

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M12. The Galaxy M12 is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M11 that launched in March last year. The phone was spotted on the Samsung Vietnam website, though the link appears to have been taken down at the moment.

The smartphone packs quad rear cameras, a waterdrop-style display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Samsung’s proprietary One UI. The Galaxy M12 comes with a new design that features a new metallic back and soft-curved edges for better grip.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications, price

The Samsung Galaxy M12 measures comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC which is most likely the Exynos 850 SoC, along with 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB storage options. Users can expand the internal storage by using a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that is said to offer 58 hours of talk time on a 4G network. The smartphone also features 15W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary shooter along with an f/2.0 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens that has a 123-degree of field-of-view, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy M12 runs on Android with One UI on top. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. The smartphone comes with all the usual sensors including an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the price of the Samsung Galaxy M12. The smartphone is listed on the Samsung Vietnam site in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colours.