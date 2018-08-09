Samsung announces Bixby-powered Galaxy Home smart speaker

Samsung Galaxy Home will be competing against Amazon’s Echo, Apple’s HomePod, and Google Home. Samsung Galaxy Home will be competing against Amazon’s Echo, Apple’s HomePod, and Google Home.

Samsung has launched its first ever smart speaker with Bixby, dubbed the Galaxy Home. The announcement was made at Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York, where the company also announced the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Home appears to be a high-end one, featuring a built-in subwoofer and eight-microphones designed for a similar far-field communication as other smart speakers. It also has onboard subwoofers, “sound steering” and audio tuning by AKG. More information about the Galaxy Home is not available, including its launch date, or pricing. Samsung says the device is “coming soon”.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 first impressions: A more powerful phone, an S Pen more capable

The Galaxy Home will be similar to any smart speaker available on the market. The smart speaker will be competing against Amazon’s Echo, Apple’s HomePod, and Google Home.

The South Korean major has been rumoured to launch a Bixby-based smart speaker for a while. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, Samsung mobile CEO DJ Koh said it would launch its much-hyped smart speaker in the second-half of 2018.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch LIVE UPDATES: Note 9, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Home speaker unveiled

At the same event, Samsung has announced a partnership with Spotify to help users seamlessly switch from one device to another.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd