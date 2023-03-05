Samsung hints at Galaxy Glasses Mixed Reality headset: Here’s everything we know so far

Last month, Samsung announced that it was working on a mixed-reality headset in partnership with Qualcomm and Google. While not much is known about Samsung’s mixed reality headsets, a recent US trademark filed by the South Korean tech giant suggests that the product might have the brand name ‘Galaxy Glasses’

According to the information shared by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Galaxy Glasses trademark registration covers virtual reality headsets, augmented reality headsets, headphones, smartphones and smart glasses.

More often than not, companies register trademarks to cover a wide range of products so they can play around with the idea. However, it is still too early to say if the Samsung Galaxy Glass will be a headset or a smart glass.

The company has also filed a trademark in the United States for ‘Galaxy Ring’, a wearable smart ring that can track, measure, monitor and upload health, fitness and sleep-related information.

As of now, there is no information if and when the two devices will be available commercially or if they are interrelated or work independently of each other. But it may not take long for Samsung to announce these devices since the trademarks are filed into public records.

In October last year, Meta announced the Quest Pro – a virtual reality headset with a premium price tag of $1,500. Soon after, Apple also jumped on the bandwagon and is reportedly working on a mixed-reality headset which will compete with Meta’s latest VR headset.