Samsung Galaxy Glasses leak hints at AI-first smart eyewear, possible 2026 debut

The first model, reportedly codenamed ‘Jinju’, is expected to launch first. (Image courtesy: Android Headlines)

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to enter the smart eyewear market with its upcoming Galaxy Glasses, marking a significant expansion in its XR (extended reality) ecosystem. According to recent reports, the company plans to announce its arrival later this year as its second Android XR product.

These glasses are being developed in collaboration with Google and fashion-tech partners such as Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Also, based on the leaked renders and details, the company appears to be developing two distinct versions of the device, targeting different user needs.

The first model, reportedly codenamed ‘Jinju’, is expected to launch first. It does not include a built-in display. A second, more advanced model, codenamed ‘Haean’, is also under development and is expected to feature a micro-LED display.