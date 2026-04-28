Samsung Galaxy Glasses leak hints at AI-first smart eyewear, possible 2026 debut

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to enter the smart eyewear market with its upcoming Galaxy Glasses, marking a significant expansion in its XR (extended reality) ecosystem. According to recent reports, the company plans to announce its arrival later this year as its second Android XR product.
These glasses are being developed in collaboration with Google and fashion-tech partners such as Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Also, based on the leaked renders and details, the company appears to be developing two distinct versions of the device, targeting different user needs.
The first model, reportedly codenamed ‘Jinju’, is expected to launch first. It does not include a built-in display. A second, more advanced model, codenamed ‘Haean’, is also under development and is expected to feature a micro-LED display.
Moreover, both variants are expected to run on the Android XR platforms similar to the Galaxy XR, which integrates Google Gemini AI. As a result, the glasses could support features such as translating signs, clicking photos, voice weather updates, getting directions using Google Maps, and much more.
The Galaxy Glasses are expected to be Samsung’s next major wearable, following its expansion into smart rings and XR headsets. The company has already entered the XR space with its Galaxy XR headset, competing with devices like the Apple Vision Pro and XReal.
The design appears to closely resemble conventional eyewear, which suggests that Samsung is prioritising everyday usability alongside technology integration. The leaked reports also indicate that the glasses will include cameras and audio components for capturing first-person media and enabling hands-free interaction.
Meanwhile, leaks suggest the glasses may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chipset, paired with a 155mAh battery, and weigh around 50 grams. They could also feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX681 camera, along with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.
Notably, several of these features have already been seen in multiple iterations of the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. As a result, Samsung could position the Galaxy Glasses as a direct competitor in the evolving smart glasses segment.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)