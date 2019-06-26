Samsung Galaxy Fit e vs Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comparison: Features, price

Samsung just launched a new range of its fitness wearables in India, which includes a budget friendly Galaxy Fit e tracker. The Galaxy Fit e is priced at Rs 2,590 and will go on sale from July 5 on Flipkart, Myntra and Samsung’s own e-Shop. This is the most affordable fitness tracker that Samsung has launched in the market to date, and the company says it will support tracking for a number of fitness activities.

In the wearables market, rival Xiaomi’s Mi Band tends to be really popular in India. The Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,999 but the company has already introduced its Mi Band 4 in China, which is expected to make its way to the Indian market soon.

Mi Band 4 comes with several new features, including the ability to track swimming strokes and has a new coloured display. Xiaomi claims to have sold one million units of this in just eight days since it first went on sale in China. When the Mi Band 4 launches in India, it will likely compete against the Samsung Galaxy Fit e, which also boasts of several features. We compare both devices.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e vs Mi Band 4: Price, availability

The Galaxy Fit e costs Rs 2,590. The device is being sold only on Flipkart, Myntra and Samsung e-Shop. Sale starts July 5, while pre-bookings open July 1 on Flipkart. After July 19, Samsung says it will make the Galaxy Fit e available in select offline stores as well.

In comparison, the Mi Band 4 is yet to launch in India, though the expectation is that it could happen soon. Xiaomi itself has not confirmed anything on the subject. The Mi Band 4 has launched in two models in China. The variant without NFC has a price tag of Yuan 169 or Rs 1700, while the NFC variant has a price of Yuan 229 or Rs 2,300.

In China, Xiaomi is offering the ability to make payments through AliPay and WeChat Pay for the NFC version of Mi Band 4. It is unlikely that something similar will be offered in India. Finally, there is a custom-edition Avengers Limited Edition variant of the Mi Band 4 which has coloured bands, a custom metal dial, and a matching metal wrist buckle. The cost for this variant is Yuan 349 or Rs 3,500.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e vs Mi Band 4: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fit e has the following dimensions: 16.0 x 40.2 x 10.9 mm and weighs only 15 g without the strap. Samsung has been stressing on how the fitness tracker is ultra-light, and comes with military grade durability MIL-STD-810G. The military grade durability means the device has been tested for falls, environmental stress, etc.

This also comes with 5ATM water resistance rating, which means it is water resistant to up to 50 metres in depth for 10 minutes. This can be taken for a swim and used to track your swim strokes as well.

The Galaxy Fit e has a 0.74-inch PMOLED with 64 x 128 resolution at 193 ppi. This is a black and white display. The Galaxy Fit e comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE for connectivity and has continuous Heart rate monitoring and an accelerometer. It comes with a 70mAh battery. Samsung is claiming seven days battery life, though this is with the continuous Heart rate monitoring being on.

The Galaxy Fit e band is also capable of tracking similar.It comes with a two pin POGO charger as is common on these kinds of wearables. As for the software, Samsung says it runs a proprietary one, though it did not call as Tizen OS. The Galaxy Fit e is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It will work with all Samsung phones, devices on Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5 GB RAM, and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above. Galaxy Fit e comes in Black, White and Yellow colours.

Coming to the Mi Band 4, this one has a coloured 0.95-inches display, and Xiaomi is using an AMOLED screen. The company claims the new Mi Band 4 has a screen which is 39.9 per cent bigger than the previous Mi Band. It also comes with a 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass on the top.

The Mi Band 4 also comes with a 135 mAh battery and has a heart rate monitor as well. Xiaomi is claiming 20 days battery life on the non-NFC version and 15 days on the NFC version of the Mi Band 4.

According to the Xiaomi China website, Mi Band has 512KB memory and 16MB flash memory. It comes with BT5.0 BLE and POGO 2 pin charger, which is similar to the Galaxy Fit e. The Mi Band 4 with NFC weighs 22.2g.

The Mi Band 4 is water resistant up to 50 metres and comes with a sensor to identify different types of sport modes, activity and swimming strokes. The previous Mi Band, while water resistant could not be used to track swimming.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e vs Mi Band 4: Features

Samsung is claiming that the Galaxy Fit e can be used to track more than 90 kinds of activities, including games like tablet tennis, swimming, etc. Samsung Galaxy Fit e comes with auto detection for work outs like running, gym equipment, walking, etc and also supports sleep tracking thanks to the continuous heart-rate monitoring. The Samsung Health app can be used to track other sports activities on the Fit e.

With Mi Band 4, Xiaomi introduced a new Xiao AI voice assistant to control the fitness tracker on voice commands, though it is unclear if this will come to India. The Mi Band 4 supports 77 new colourful watch faces.