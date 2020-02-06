Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will come with 11 hours of battery, no noise cancellation

The biggest highlight of the Buds+ will its long battery life. The biggest highlight of the Buds+ will its long battery life.

The next version of Galaxy Buds has been leaked, and they’ll last 11 hours on a single charge. Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked the entire specifications and important features of the Buds+, alongside the retail of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds.

As leaked before, the biggest highlight of the Buds+ will its long battery life. The earbuds will have almost double the battery life, jumping from 6 hours to 11 hours for the Buds+. Meanwhile, the case will carry one full charge for 22 hours. Just to add to that, three minutes of fast charging will give you an extra 60 minutes.

While the design remains the same, but expect audio performance to be massively improved, thanks to the dual-driver design. The Buds+ will be IPX2-rated and are said to come in white, black, red and blue.

Unlike the Apple AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Buds+ will not have an active noise cancellation (ANC). Keep in mind that the Galaxy Buds+ cost $149 compared to the AirPods Pro, which can be purchased for $249. So Samsung’s decision to keep the price low is on point.

Samsung Galaxy Buds vs Galaxy Buds+. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Buds vs Galaxy Buds+. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

In related news, the official iOS app for the Galaxy Buds+ has already hit the Apple App Store. However, Samsung doesn’t currently retail the Buds+ in the market.

Samsung plans to make the Galaxy Buds+ official, alongside the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. The launch event will take place in San Francisco on February 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd