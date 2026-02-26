Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds4 series with improved ANC, starts from Rs 16,999

At the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro. The company says its new wireless earbuds offer a “more refined, computationally designed fit”, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Equalizer (EQ) as well as a wider woofer.

The Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro also come with a new stabilised blade with a metal finish, making it easier to locate and adjust settings on the go. These earbuds also come with a transparent charging case.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro come with a wider woofer that increases the speaker area by around 20% and supports 24-bit/96kHz audio.