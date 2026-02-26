Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds4 series with improved ANC, starts from Rs 16,999

At the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro. The company says its new wireless earbuds offer a “more refined, computationally designed fit”, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Equalizer (EQ) as well as a wider woofer.
The Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro also come with a new stabilised blade with a metal finish, making it easier to locate and adjust settings on the go. These earbuds also come with a transparent charging case.
Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro come with a wider woofer that increases the speaker area by around 20% and supports 24-bit/96kHz audio.
Samsung has improved the Adaptive ANC, which now adjusts based on the surrounding noise levels and fit. Call quality has also been improved, making it easier to hear voices in busy environments.
If you purchase the Galaxy Buds4 Pro, the Adaptive ANC will automatically recognise the user’s voice and boost the ambient sound to enhance conversation clarity when it starts and can also increase the ANC to block background noise when it ends.
The Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro now support head gestures, allowing users to accept calls by simply nodding or reject them by shaking their head. However, it is limited to the Pro model.
The Galaxy Buds4 have a 45mAh battery with the charging case offering an additional 515mAh capacity, while the Galaxy Buds4 Pro have a 61mAh battery with the case rated at 530mAh. This means that the non-Pro and the Pro models can last up to 5 hours and 6 hours, respectively, on a single charge with ANC on.
The Galaxy Buds4 have an IP54 water resistance rating for the earbuds only, while the Galaxy Buds4 Pro have an IP57 water resistance rating for the earbuds
The Galaxy Buds4 and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. They are currently available for pre-order in select markets and will go on sale starting March 11.