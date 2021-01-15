Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with intelligent active noise cancellation: Price, specifications

The Galaxy Buds Pro earphones are the successor to the Galaxy Buds Live,and will be available in three colours - violet, black, and silver (image source: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds, which come with intelligent active noise cancellation, in India. These were announced along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series yesterday. The Buds Pro come with advanced features including active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance.

The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in three colours – violet, black, and silver. Let us look at everything you should know about these.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India and availability

The Galaxy Buds Pro are priced at Rs 15,990 in India. The pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now open across Samsung’s Exclusive Stores, retail stores, Samsung.com, and online portals. The Buds Pro will go on open sale starting January 29. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Buds Pro will be able to purchase the Samsung wireless power bank U1200 for a discount price of Rs 499.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes in an in-canal fit design, a significant change from its predecessor. Samsung says the better design will ensure a tighter fit and better passive noise isolation to aid the active noise cancellation (ANC). Each earpiece on the device has three microphones – two outer and one inner along with a separate voice pickup unit as well.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds will work best with Samsung Galaxy lineup of smartphones and tablets. The earphones feature a new ‘auto-switch’ that will allow users to maintain a simultaneous connection with two Galaxy devices at once. Users will be able to easily switch between Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy Buds Pro also offer 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking technology for a spatial audio experience. It reacts to a user’s head movements when used with Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can be customised using the Galaxy Wearable companion app, which allows users to adjust the equaliser, active noise cancellation settings, and more.

The earbuds come with intelligent active noise cancellation, which will allow users to quickly switch between ANC and Ambient Sound mode. It will also reduce playback volume when the user speaks.

This is also the first time that Samsung has introduced a two-way driver system into its TWS buds. The Buds Pro come with an 11mm woofer with a 6.5mm tweeter within the driver casing. The earphones offer connectivity Options through Bluetooth 5, with codec support for SBC, AAC, and Samsung’s proprietary Scalable codec.

When used with certain Samsung smartphones and tablets, the earphones will use the Scalable codec which is said to have better sound quality through high-bitrate audio transfer and improved latency levels.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers a claimed battery life of up to eight hours on the earpieces with active noise cancellation off, and five hours with it turned on. With the charging case, the total battery life is said to be up to 28 hours with ANC off and 18 hours when ANC is kept on.

The Buds Pro come with fast USB Type-C charging as well as Qi wireless charging for the case. They have an IPX7-rated certification for water resistance.