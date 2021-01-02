Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro spotted on official site ahead of launch

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy S21 series this month and alongside the flagship phones, the brand is also expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Pro. While the South Korean giant is yet to confirm the official launch date, the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro has been spotted on Samsung Canada’s website. It is listed with SM-R190 model number. The same model number has also made an appearance on the Indian Samsung website, but the name of the product is missing.

It was spotted by Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de. Both the sites doesn’t reveal anything else about the next-generation Samsung true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, apart from the name and model number. Thankfully, the Galaxy Buds Pro has appeared in a series of leaks and rumours, so we know the possible specifications of this audio product. The earphones are widely rumoured to offer up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. As per past leaks, each earbud of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have a 61mAh battery. The case could feature a 472mAh battery.

It is expected to come with IPX7 water resistance rating. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro might also offer support for 3D spatial audio and voice-detection. It will likely have active noise cancellation (ANC) support and an ambient sound mode to offer users a better experience over the existing Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung is said to use special gyro sensors and add support for Dolby Atmos and SoundAlive technologies. The South Korean giant could launch thee wireless earphones in two colours options, including Black and Silver. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is rumoured to cost $199, which is around Rs 14,500 in India.

This means that the price of the Pro version will be slightly higher than the Galaxy Buds Live. It currently being sold for $169.99, which is approximately Rs 12,400). The Samsung Galaxy Buds+, on the other hand, is priced at $149.99 (around Rs 11,000). Samsung is expected to launch the new wireless earbuds on January 14, alongside the Galaxy S21 series.