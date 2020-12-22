Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro set to include ‘spatial audio’ feature similar to AirPods Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus (Representational Image: Express File Photo)

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro are set to go undergo major changes to compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro. The earbuds expected to launch alongside Samsung Galaxy S21 series in January 2021 will support its own version of spatial audio (3D audio), which will provide a better sound experience while watching content on a smartphone or tablet.

9to5Google came across the updated version of the Galaxy Buds app on Samsung’s servers with screenshots. One of the screenshot of the app unveils a feature called ‘3D audio for videos’ which can be turned on or off. The description of the feature says, “Hear vivid immersive sound coming from all directions so you feel like you are right in the scene when you watch videos”.

In order to use this feature, users will need a Samsung phone that runs on Android 11. The screenshots also revealed that there will be a ‘voice detect’ feature as well. This feature will make the earbuds smarter as they will automatically “turn on ambient and lower the volume to make conversation easier”. The users can also set a timer when the feature kicks in, from five seconds to 15 seconds.

These features can be seen on Sony’s WH1000-XM4 headphones as well. However, the 3D audio is only for music and not for video. If incorporated, this the Galaxy Buds Pro will be a huge improvement over the Galaxy Buds Live launched earlier this year alongside the Note 20 series.

So far, there are no leaks about the pricing of the new earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live were launched at Rs 14,999. It will be interesting to see how competitive the pricing is for the Galaxy Buds Pro, especially compared to the AirPods Pro that were launched at Rs 24,999.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd