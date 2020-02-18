Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched in India: Here’s how much they cost

These were originally launched last week alongside the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone at the company’s Unpacked event held in San Francisco. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) These were originally launched last week alongside the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone at the company’s Unpacked event held in San Francisco. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds in India. The company has started taking pre-bookings on its website for the same. It is priced at Rs 13,990 and is being made available in three colour options: Blue, Black and White. As a launch offer the company is providing customers who pre-book the device a discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the effective price of the Buds+ to Rs 11,990.

These were originally launched last week alongside the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone at the company’s Unpacked event held in San Francisco.

The listing also shows to have EMI options starting from Rs 564.41 per month. Deliveries will start on March 6. To recall, the Galaxy Buds+ have been priced at $149.99, which roughly translates to Rs 10,700. The original Galaxy Buds were priced at Rs 9,990.

Take note that the company is also offering its new Galaxy Buds+ alongside the new Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy Buds+ will be made available alongside the Galaxy S20 at Rs 2,999, whereas, customers getting the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S20+ can get the Buds+ at Rs 1,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are tuned by AKG and the company promises a battery life of 11 hours on a single charge. It comes with three mics, improved noise isolation and support for Ambient Sound technology. The company claims that the device’s two-way speaker system, which consists of one tweeter and one woofer, outputs great sound.

The Buds+ are backed by an 85mAh battery, which according to the company provides a battery life of 11 hours. The case also holds an additional 11 hours of battery. The company claims that users can get a full hour of music playback on just three minutes of charging.

The Galaxy Buds+ comes with support for the Qi wireless charging standard and Bluetooth v5.0. They also sport an IPX2 rating for water and dust protection.

