Samsung Galaxy Buds+ could skip active noise cancellation, pack bigger battery

It looks like Samsung might skip active noise cancellation (ANC) in the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds, which is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series on February 11. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ succeeds Galaxy Buds, which unveiled last year.

According to a report in SamMobile, which quoted reliable sources, the Galaxy Buds+ will not come with active noise cancellation, though there will be improvements to the overall sound quality. This is in contrast to previous information by tipster Evan Blass, who claimed that the Galaxy Buds + might sport active noise cancellation (ANC).

As of now, there is not much known about Samsung’s next-generation wireless earbuds, though some details were leaked in a filing on the US Federal Communication Commission’s database (via Droid Life). While there will be a significant improvement in battery life, do not expect drastic changes when it comes to design.

As per the filing, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may offer 300mAh batteries in earbuds, which translates to 150mAh in each earbud, which is significantly bigger than 58mAh in the existing Galaxy Buds. The charging case, meanwhile, will have a 600mAh battery compared to 252mAh on Galaxy Buds.

Frankly, Samsung skipping ANC in Galaxy Buds+ is a bit surprising given the premium device will rival Apple’s AirPods Pro, which does ship with this feature. But the price will be a crucial factor. To give a perspective, Apple AirPods Pro is the company’s most expensive pair of wireless earbuds, costing Rs 24,900 ($249).

While the original AirPods were launched in 2016 for Rs 15,400, they were replaced by AirPods 2 in 2019, which come with longer battery life at a starting price of Rs 14,900 with standard charging case. Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are priced at Rs 18,900.

When it comes to Samsung, the original Samsung Galaxy Buds were launched at a much lower price of Rs 9,999. Samsung could take the same approach with the Galaxy Buds+ as well and compromise on ANC to price it slightly lower than the AirPods Pro.

Also, given the truly wireless earbuds space has been difficult for Samsung to crack, which Apple successfully managed, it remains to be seen if pricing the Galaxy Buds+ closer to AirPods Pro is a good idea. As per a Counterpoint Research report, Apple lead the true wireless earbuds market in Q3 2019 worldwide with 45 per cent market share, thanks to a rise in AirPods 2 shipments. Apple was followed by Xiaomi and Samsung with nine and six per cent market shares respectively.

Apart from this, major players like OnePlus, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are also said to enter into the true wireless earbuds segment, which is expected to grow 90 per cent in 2020, according to a Counterpoint Research report. Some premium true wireless audio products available in the market other than Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds are Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling earphones, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth headphone, among others.

