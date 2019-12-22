Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 shows up at the FCC, launch expected early next year

With the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung wants to compete with Apple’s highly popular AirPods Pro. With the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung wants to compete with Apple’s highly popular AirPods Pro.

Looks like Samsung is almost ready to take on Apple AirPods Pro with the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds, which are likely to arrive early next year. Droid Life has spotted the second-generation Galaxy Buds in the US Federal Communication Commission’s database, and it shows that the Galaxy Buds 2 will offer significant battery life over the original truly wireless buds.

Exact specifications are missing, but what we do know that the truly wireless buds may offer 150mAh batteries in each earpiece. The charging case, meanwhile, has a 600mAh battery. Simply put, Samsung wants to massively improve the battery capacity on the Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Buds, in contract, have 58mAh batteries in each earpiece and a 252mAh battery in the charging case. However, it should be noted that the original Galaxy Buds had more battery ratings in their FCC filings. As it turns out, the Galaxy Buds shipped with smaller batteries than its FCC filings had claimed.

It remains to be seen if Samsung adds active noise cancellation feature to the Galaxy Buds 2. Well-known leakster @Evan Blass had previously claimed that Samsung’s next pair of truly wireless buds will be called the Galaxy Buds + and they may feature active noise cancellation (ANC). We don’t expect Samsung will drastically change the design of the Galaxy Buds 2. The FCC filing doesn’t show the actual images of the next-generation Galaxy Buds.

More details are expected to surface as we get closer to Samsung’s rumoured Unpacked 2020 event, which many believe will take place in San Francisco on February 18. The South Korean company could also launch the Galaxy S11 lineup and Galaxy Fold 2 during the same launch event.

With the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung wants to compete with Apple’s highly popular AirPods Pro. Earlier this week, CNBC reported that Apple’s AirPods are completely out of stock online ahead of Christmas. Apple Stores and major retailers including Best Buy ran out of stock, forcing customers to shell $100 more for the AirPods Pro on eBay. Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds cost $249 and feature a new design and active noise cancellation.

