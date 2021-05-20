Samsung Galaxy Active 4 tipped to feature 5nm chip, slimmer bezels, and more

Samsung and Google confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches will be powered by the Wear platform, instead of Tizen OS. The goal is to offer faster performance, longer battery life, and better app compatibility. While the brands didn’t reveal the name of the future watches, tipster @UniverseIce has revealed some of the features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Active 4 smartwatch.

The cited source mentions that the watch would be running “TizenWear OS.” This could mean that the device will ship with Samsung’s custom skin, which will be based on Google’s Wear platform. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will reportedly ditch the 2.5D glass panel and will instead offer a flat 2D glass, which will protect the display from any type of damage.

Galaxy Active 4：

1. TizenWear OS

2. New 5nm processor

3. 2D glass (not 2.5D)

4. Bezel narrowed

5. Excellent frame texture, suspected to be titanium alloy — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2021

The new Galaxy watch is also said to come with a smaller bezel. It is unknown whether the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will have digital rotating bezel for scrolling through menus. Tipster Roland Quandt has reported that Samsung will unveil two models, and one of them will have an aluminum chassis. The other one will feature stainless steel body.

It will be powered by a 5nm chipset, which is expected to offer faster performance, improved energy efficiency and increased battery life than the competition. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100, which is powering the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3, is just based on the 12nm process. Notably, most of the Samsung smartwatches use the home-brewed Exynos 9110 chipset, which is based on a 10nm process.

The new Wear platform will likely bring new apps, redesigned Google Maps, Tiles, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Users might also get offline download option for both the music apps.

“Google Maps and Google Assistant are being redesigned and improved. Google Pay will also be redesigned and add support for 26 new countries, beyond the 11 countries currently available. YouTube Music will also arrive on Wear later this year, equipped with features like smart downloads for subscribers to enjoy music while on the go,” Google said in a blog post.