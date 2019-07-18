Samsung Galaxy Active 2 to feature ECG functionality, launch expected on August 7: Report

Samsung may have a new smartwatch in the making, the one with a built-in ECG feature. Citing anonymous sources, Wearable claims that the second-generation Galaxy Active is in the development and the launch could happen as early as next month.

Advertising

The report claims that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will include an electrocardiogram monitor (ECG), just like the Apple Watch Series 4. However, the feature won’t be rolled out until Samsung gets approval from the US Drug & Food Administration (FDA). Samsung is reportedly expecting to get approval from the FDA in the first half of 2020. At the launch, the watch is said to offer basic heart rate functionality including alerts if your heart rate jumps too low or drops too low.

Based on the report, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be made available in three models – a Bluetooth-only model, an Under-Armour-branded Bluetooth model, and an LTE variant. Both Bluetooth-enabled models will work with iPhones and Android smartphones, while the LTE-enabled variant will be limited to Android smartphones in the beginning. All the watches will come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, according to the report.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will succeed the original Galaxy Watch, which was announced alongside the Galaxy S10 in February. The Galaxy Watch currently retails for Rs 19,999 in India.

Advertising

Despite Samsung’s best efforts to make an impression in the wearable market, it is Apple that continues to rule the overall smartwatch market. With the release of Apple Watch Series 4 in September, the company became the indisputable king in the wearable segment. Not only does the Watch Series 4 offer usual fitness and health-related features, but also includes fall and ECG sensors built-in.

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Watch Active, alongside the Galaxy Note 10 next month. The South Korean major is holding an event in New York on August 7.